TN Police Continue Crackdown On Cybercriminals Under Operation Thiraineeku

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's cybercrime have launched a massive crackdown across the state to apprehend cybercriminals involved in defrauding people.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Thiraineeku', has so far led to the arrest of 70 individuals connected to 135 complaints lodged statewide.

Special teams formed under the supervision of District Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police carried out the operation, which was planned by the State Crime Wing (CCW).

The entire operation was overseen by ADGP (Cyber Crime) Sandeep Mittal.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu police described the arrests as a significant victory in dismantling organised cybercrime networks in the state.

“This operation stands as one of the largest of its kind in India, effectively striking at the backbone of the cybercrime network,” the statement added.

The large-scale operation relied on accused profiling using the National Cyber Crime Reporting (NCRP) Portal, databases from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), and financial data analysis of cybercriminal networks.

Bank fund trails linked to 158 NCRP complaints were also a key element of the investigation.

The police are analysing digital evidence and interrogating the arrested individuals to uncover deeper layers of criminal operations nationwide.

Efforts are underway to apprehend additional network members, recover defrauded funds, and identify broader links to cybercrime activities across the country.

It may be recalled that the Greater Chennai City Police reported that between January and August 2024, a total of 1,679 cybercrime cases were registered, with 1,589 involving financial frauds that resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 189 crore.

In Coimbatore, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan highlighted a sharp rise in cybercrime cases. Fraudsters have siphoned off Rs 93 crore this year alone, a significant increase from Rs 3 crore in 2021, Rs 13 crore in 2022, and Rs 48 crore in 2023.

By November 2024, complaints involving Rs 98 crore in losses had been received, with authorities successfully freezing approximately 50 per cent of the amount (Rs 49.25 crore).

Statewide, the cybercrime unit received 6,798 complaints this year, resulting in 255 FIRs. Victims reported combined losses of Rs 93.04 crore, and authorities have arrested 41 suspects, seven of whom have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The police have issued warnings about various scams, including online share trading frauds, Digital Arrest scams impersonating FedEx or the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, part-time job scams, matrimonial frauds, and electricity bill or gift scams.

Victims are urged to report incidents on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) within 24 hours by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930 or visiting

Prompt reporting initiates the freezing of suspicious bank accounts, which is critical for recovering funds.

Following a directive from the Madras High Court in July 2024, judicial officers have been instructed that the recovery process for cybercrime losses can begin based on an NCRP complaint and a report from the cybercrime police, even without an FIR.

The police have also advised the public to exercise caution when encountering high-profit investment advertisements, unknown apps, or unverified websites, urging people not to transfer money into unknown bank accounts.

In one high-profile case, the Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai, arrested two individuals for their involvement in an online share trading fraud.

A woman from Chennai, the wife of a Kotturpuram-based businessman, was duped of Rs 10.27 crore.

The 45-year-old complainant was enticed by an advertisement on social media promoting investment trading tips.

She joined a WhatsApp group and downloaded an online share trading app through a link provided by the fraudsters. Between April and July, she transferred Rs 10.27 crore to various bank accounts provided by the scammers.

Although her virtual account displayed exaggerated profits, the funds never reflected in her actual bank account.

Police investigations are ongoing to recover the defrauded amount and track other individuals involved in the scheme.