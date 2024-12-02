PM Modi To Witness Application Of Criminal Laws In Chandigarh Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 3 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will witness the practical application of three laws, demonstrating how they are already reshaping the criminal justice landscape.

A live demonstration will showcase how newly introduced digital platforms like e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summons have streamlined law enforcement, judicial procedures and evidence management by simulating a crime scene investigation.

These applications have been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- at 12 noon at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in Sector-12 at a programme, "Secure Society, Developed India -- From Punishment to Justice".

The conceptualisation of the three laws was driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to remove colonial-era laws that had continued to exist post-independence and to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, aim to make the legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society.

These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of the criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, heavy security build-up has been ensured.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the airport around 11.25 a.m. From there, he is expected to fly by helicopter to the Rajindra Park helipad in Sector-1, close to the PEC.

Union Home Minister Shah arrived in the city on Monday evening.

Besides the Union Home Minister, Punjab Governor-cum-Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and senior officials from the administration and newly recruited Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from across the country will witness a presentation by the Chandigarh Police on the functioning of the new criminal law applications.