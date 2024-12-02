ISKCON Claims Advocate Ramen Roy 'Brutally Attacked' In Bangladesh For Defending Chinmoy Prabhu: 'His Only Fault Was...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in case, has been 'brutally attacked,' ISKCON Vice President & Spokesperson Radharamn Das claimed. Das further claimed that Roy's only "fault" was that he was defending Prabhu. A group of Islamists ransacked his home, he added.

Speaking on Roy's condition, the Spokesperson claimed that the attack has left him critically and is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life.

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

The unrest in Bangladesh began when spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna was arrested on November 25, accused of sedition after allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25. The arrest has since led to violent clashes, including a fatal incident involving a lawyer in Chattogram on November 27.