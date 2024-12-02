(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The ready mix cement market in saudi arabia

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.91 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.89%

during the forecast period. Launch of saudi vision 2030

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing popularity of geopolymer cement concrete. However,

high operating costs of ready mix cement

Key market players include AHQ Sons, Al Amam Factory For Concrete and Bricks, Al arabia Construction and Buliding Co., Al Fahd Co., Al Falwa Concrete Ltd., Al Houssain and Al Afaliq Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co., Al Kifah Ready mix and Blocks, Alansari Holding Co., Bina Ready Mix Concrete Products, Green Concrete Company CJSC, MASCO group, Mastour Holding Group, Premco Ready Mix, Qanbar Readymix, QMIX, Ready Mix Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Kingdom Trading and Contracting LLC, Saudi Readymix Concrete Company Ltd., and Unibeton Ready Mix.







Ready Mix Cement Market In Saudi Arabia Scope

Ready Mix Cement Market In Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.75 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 100% Key countries Saudi Arabia and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AHQ Sons, Al Amam Factory For Concrete and Bricks, Al arabia Construction and Buliding Co., Al Fahd Co., Al Falwa Concrete Ltd., Al Houssain and Al Afaliq Co., Al Kathiri Holding Co., Al Kifah Ready mix and Blocks, Alansari Holding Co., Bina Ready Mix Concrete Products, Green Concrete Company CJSC, MASCO group, Mastour Holding Group, Premco Ready Mix, Qanbar Readymix, QMIX, Ready Mix Saudi Arabia, Riyadh Kingdom Trading and Contracting LLC, Saudi Readymix Concrete Company Ltd., and Unibeton Ready Mix

Market Driver

The ready mix cement market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of geopolymers in construction materials. Geopolymers, such as fly ash, granulated slag, and sodium silicate, are used to produce geopolymer cement concretes (GPCCs), which offer superior properties including resistance to acid and high temperature, as well as the ability to impart high strength to buildings. GPCCs are increasingly preferred over regular concrete due to their lower carbon footprint, durability, and ecological advantages. These inorganic polymer composites are widely used in pavement construction, building projects, water tank manufacturing, and infrastructure development. As a result, the growing adoption of GPCCs in concrete production is expected to drive the demand for ready mix cement in Saudi Arabia during the forecast period.



The Ready-Mix Cement market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant growth due to urbanization and the construction boom. Cement and aggregates are key components, with standard codes ensuring durability and strength. Convenience and ease of use make ready-mix concrete versatile building materials for strong construction projects. Rapid urbanization fuels demand for housing, jobs, energy, food, and clean water, driving private investments in the infrastructure sector. The market caters to various sectors like residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. Transit mix, central mix, and shrink mix concretes are popular. Cost-effective housing solutions are in focus, with ready-mix concrete being environment-friendly and efficient. Setup space at construction sites reduces traffic and loss of workability. Non-tariff measures impact market share, with the hotel and tourism industries also utilizing ready-mix concrete for new projects. Foreign direct investments and infrastructure development further boost the market.



Market

Challenges



The production of ready mix concrete involves the use of significant quantities of cement, aggregates, and additives, leading to higher manufacturing costs compared to onsite mix concrete. Factors such as transportation costs, the need for concrete additives to prevent premature setting, and on-road traffic congestions contribute to the increased operating expenses and time for end-users. One of the major expenses is the establishment cost for ready mix concrete plants, which can range from USD1.01 million to USD1.14 million. This cost covers the expenses for machinery, land, transit mixers, loaders, and earthmovers. These high establishment costs may hinder the growth of the ready mix cement market in Saudi Arabia during the forecast period. The Ready Mix Cement market in Saudi Arabia faces several challenges in urban areas due to the high demand for affordable housing units and increasing construction activities in residential and commercial sectors. Urban development and population growth require infrastructure development, including power generation facilities and road construction. Sight supervision and efficient utilization of resources are crucial to reduce inventory cost and wastage. Consumers prefer enhanced quality and specialized vehicles for pouring methods. Traditional concrete is being replaced with ready mix cement to meet the needs of single-family housing and household construction. Mortgage rates and investments in the residential construction sector also impact market growth. Factories and industrial centers require large quantities of ready mix cement, adding to transportation costs. Overall, the market must focus on smart cities and road infrastructure to meet the demands of the growing population.

Segment Overview



This ready mix cement market in Saudi Arabia report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Transit mixed 1.2 Shrink mixed



2.1 Non-residential 2.2 Residential



3.1 Volumetric mixer 3.2 In-transit mixer

4.1 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Transit mixed-

Transit mixed concrete, also known as dry-batch concrete, is the dominant segment in Saudi Arabia's ready mix cement market. In this type of ready mix concrete, all ingredients, including water, are combined in the truck mixer. The mixer drum rotates rapidly during initial loading and then slows down for regular agitation. Transit mixed concrete comes in three variations: job site, transit, and yard mixing. This concrete type avoids slump loss and early hardening, ensuring timely delivery. Suitable for large-scale construction projects, it's widely used for highways, bridges, harbors, and airport runways. Its production under controlled conditions reduces dust pollution, making it an eco-friendly choice. The rise in infrastructure projects, housing, and commercial buildings in Saudi Arabia fuels the demand for transit mixed concrete, offering significant growth opportunities for the ready mix cement market.

Research Analysis

The Ready Mix Cement market in Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant growth due to the rapid urbanization and population increase. This market is characterized by the use of ready-mix concrete, which offers convenience, ease of use, and versatility as building materials. The cement industry adheres to standard codes to ensure durability and strength, making it a preferred choice for strong construction. Aggregates are essential components of ready-mix concrete, and their availability and quality play a crucial role in the market's growth. Transit mix and rapid-setting concrete are popular options, catering to the diverse needs of consumers in the construction of commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects. Foreign direct investments have played a significant role in the expansion of the ready-mix concrete industry in Saudi Arabia. The market's affordability, combined with the convenience of on-site pouring methods and sight supervision, has made it a popular choice for consumers. The market serves various sectors, including single-family housing, commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects, contributing to the country's economic growth.

Market Research Overview

Ready mix cement is a versatile building material that has gained significant popularity in Saudi Arabia due to its convenience and ease of use. The market for ready mix cement in Saudi Arabia is driven by various factors, including urbanization, housing, jobs, and infrastructure development. The demand for durable and strong construction materials is high, as the country focuses on building commercial buildings, transportation networks, roads, highways, airports, and power generation facilities. Ready mix cement offers several advantages over traditional concrete, such as enhanced quality, wastage reduction, and cost-effectiveness. It is available in different types, including transit mix, central mix, and volumetric concrete, catering to the needs of residential, industrial, and commercial construction projects. The Saudi Arabian market for ready mix cement is witnessing rapid growth due to foreign direct investments, infrastructure spending, and the population increase. The market is also influenced by factors such as labor availability, green building initiatives, and the availability of different types of concrete, such as affordable concrete and shrink mix concrete. The ready mix cement market in Saudi Arabia is expected to continue growing due to the demand for cost-effective housing units, residential floor area, and residential units. The market is also influenced by construction activities in urban areas, sight supervision, pouring methods, and consumer preferences for single-family housing. However, the market faces challenges such as loss of workability during transportation, non-tariff measures, and traffic congestion at construction sites. The market is also influenced by the hotel industry and tourism industry, which require large volumes of concrete for construction. In conclusion, the ready mix cement market in Saudi Arabia is a significant contributor to the construction sector and is expected to continue growing due to the demand for durable and strong construction materials, urbanization, and infrastructure development. The market offers various types of concrete, including affordable concrete, to cater to the needs of different construction projects. However, it faces challenges such as loss of workability, non-tariff measures, and traffic congestion, which need to be addressed to ensure the sustainable growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Transit Mixed

Shrink Mixed

Application



Non-residential

Residential

Method



Volumetric Mixer

In-transit Mixer

Geography Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

