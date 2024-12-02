Eritrea-Ethiopia Relations: A Fragile Peace Unravels

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The once-promising reconciliation between Eritrea and Ethiopia is showing signs of strain. Recent developments suggest a return to the tense "no war, no peace" situation that characterized their relationship for decades.



President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea recently blamed Ethiopia's 1994 for the current tensions. He argues that the document, which allows for ethnic federalism, hinders nation-building and positive change.



This criticism strikes at the heart of Ethiopia 's structure. The deterioration in relations is evident in practical terms. Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to Asmara.



Additionally, phone lines between the two countries have been cut off since October 2024. These actions echo past periods of bilateral strain. The root of the current discord can be traced back to the 2018 peace deal.



While initially celebrated, the agreement was primarily an elite pact between ruling establishments. It lacked strong institutional foundations and popular legitimacy, making it vulnerable to shifting political winds.







Ethiopia's internal challenges further complicate the situation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed faces rebellions in Amhara and Oromia, along with economic distress.



These issues limit Ethiopia's ability to engage in external conflicts, even as tensions with Eritrea rise. The situation has broader regional implications.



Somalia has formed a military alliance with Eritrea and Egypt, seen as a counter to Ethiopian influence. This realignment of regional powers could potentially destabilize the entire Horn of Africa.



While open conflict seems unlikely due to internal constraints on both sides, the risk of further deterioration remains real. The international community is closely watching these developments, recognizing that stability in the Horn of Africa hangs in the balance.

