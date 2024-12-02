Automatic Doors Market To Grow By USD 8.41 Billion (2024-2028), Driven By Construction Market Growth, With AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Doors Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), Product (Sliding doors, Swing doors, Folding doors, Revolving doors, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Avians Innovations Technology Pvt. Ltd., Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, JM Entrance Automation Pvt. Ltd., KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MAGNETIC FAAC India Pvt Ltd., MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd., Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Automatic doors are becoming increasingly popular in various sectors due to their convenience, accessibility, and safety benefits. Infrastructure development projects such as malls, airports, hotels, multiplexes, restrooms, hospitals, and commercial buildings are major consumers of automatic doors. These doors offer seamless entry and exit systems for individuals, making them ideal for public places. In the transportation sector, automatic doors are used in railway stations, bus terminals, and subway systems, enhancing the overall travel experience. Smart home applications and automation are also driving the demand for automatic doors, offering energy efficiency and privacy with mechanisms like privacy glass and opaque panels. Raw materials like metal and glass are used to manufacture automatic doors, with mechanisms including sliding and manual operation. Sensors and control systems are essential components, with options for photoelectric sensors, infrared sensors, and cable-free operation. Automatic doors offer safety features, including emergency departments, critical care units, and patient care areas, with response times crucial for emergency care. The transportation sector and commercial spaces, including office complexes, restaurants, and transportation infrastructure, are also investing in automated solutions for a hands-free, sensor-based type of experience. Building safety regulations and consumer spending power are key factors influencing the market growth of automatic doors. Additionally, automatic doors are customized to cater to various sectors, including healthcare facilities, laboratories, and educational institutions, ensuring cross-contamination and germ prevention. Overall, automatic doors offer a convenient, accessible, and safe solution for various industries and applications.



The automatic doors market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automatic doors in cleanroom environments. Cleanrooms are essential in industries such as laboratories and hospitals, where maintaining a sterile environment is crucial. Automatic doors are the preferred choice in these settings as they minimize microbial contamination and prevent cross-contamination. The integration of automatic doors in cleanrooms is becoming standard practice to ensure safety for both people and products. These doors are designed with materials that allow for the seamless integration of HVAC systems and entrances, maintaining the required microbiological levels while minimizing dust particle entry. The market for automatic doors in cleanroom applications is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.



Market

Challenges



Automatic doors have become a standard infrastructure in malls, airports, hotels, multiplexes, hospitals, and various commercial buildings. These doors offer convenience and accessibility for individuals, especially those with mobility issues. However, challenges exist in meeting the unique needs of different sectors. For instance, in hospitals and emergency departments, safety, energy efficiency, and response times are critical. In contrast, in smart home applications and automation, cable-free operation and seamless experience are essential. Raw materials, such as privacy glass and opaque panels, add to the cost. Mechanisms like sliding doors and manual operation require regular maintenance. Sensors and control systems, including photoelectric and infrared sensors, ensure hands-free operation in public places. Building safety regulations and consumer spending power influence the market's growth. The transportation sector, including railway stations, bus terminals, and subway systems, also presents significant opportunities. Infrastructure development projects and commercial spaces like offices, restaurants, and transportation infrastructure require automated solutions for efficient operation and enhanced user experience. Additionally, sensor-based types cater to the needs of wheelchair operators and laboratories. Privacy, cross-contamination, and germs are concerns in public places. Automatic doors offer a convenient and accessible solution for various sectors, ensuring a seamless experience while adhering to safety regulations. Automatic doors offer convenience and accessibility for businesses and their customers. However, the implementation of these doors comes with potential liabilities. Malfunctioning hardware can result in accidents, leading to financial losses for pedestrians and potential litigation against property owners. Regular maintenance is crucial to prevent such incidents. Neglecting this responsibility can result in costly lawsuits. The risks associated with automatic doors may hinder market growth, as businesses prioritize safety over convenience.

Segment Overview



This automatic doors market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Commercial

1.2 Industrial 1.3 Residential



2.1 Sliding doors

2.2 Swing doors

2.3 Folding doors

2.4 Revolving doors 2.5 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Commercial-

Automatic doors are essential in the commercial sector due to their safety, security, and convenience features. These doors are widely used in areas requiring hygienic conditions, such as hospitals, food processing units, and public transit systems. In commercial buildings, automatic doors are implemented for quick evacuation during emergencies, ensuring the safety of occupants. Touch-free activations like foot sensors and hand-wave sensors offer added convenience for staff. Automatic doors are also popular in areas with entry and exit barriers, such as parking plazas and toll plazas. The versatility and smart features of automatic doors are driving their demand in the commercial segment, making it a significant growth area in the global automatic doors market.

Research Analysis

The Automatic Doors market encompasses a wide range of applications including malls, airports, hotels, multiplexes, restrooms, hospitals, and smart home applications. These doors offer convenience, accessibility, and safety for individuals, making them an essential component of modern infrastructure. Automatic doors come in various types such as entry systems and exit systems, with mechanisms that include sensors like photoelectric and infrared. They can be operated manually or automatically, with cable-free operation being a popular choice for smart home automation. Automatic doors provide energy efficiency, adding to their appeal, and are integral to smart building solutions. Raw materials used in their production include metals, glass, and plastics. The market continues to evolve, offering customized solutions to meet the diverse needs of various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Automatic Doors market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenience, accessibility, and safety in various sectors. Automatic doors are increasingly being used in malls, airports, hotels, multiplexes, restrooms, hospitals, and other commercial buildings. Infrastructure development projects, railway stations, shopping malls, educational institutions, and transportation infrastructure are some of the major applications driving the market's growth. Automatic doors offer several benefits, including energy efficiency, safety mechanisms, and seamless experience. They come in various types, such as sliding automatic doors, manual operation, and sensor-based types. The market also offers customized solutions for individuals and smart home applications. Raw materials used in automatic doors include metal and glass, while mechanisms include photoelectric sensors, infrared sensors, and cable-free operation. Automated solutions and smart building solutions are also gaining popularity. The transportation sector is a significant consumer of automatic doors due to building safety regulations and consumer spending power. Automatic doors offer privacy and security with opaque panels and emergency departments, critical care units, patient care, and emergency teams benefit from quick response times and sensor-based types. Automatic doors are also used in public places such as theaters, grocery stores, and laboratories to ensure a seamless experience and prevent cross-contamination and germs. Maintenance charges are a concern, but the benefits of automatic doors outweigh the costs.

