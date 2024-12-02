Anne-Mette Elkjær Andersen Joins Tannenbaum Helpern As Partner In The Firm's Corporate Practice Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is pleased to announce that Anne-Mette Elkjær Andersen has joined the Firm as partner in the Firm's Corporate practice. Anne-Mette is a highly qualified corporate attorney focusing on cross border and U.S. mergers and acquisitions, international business transactions, and corporate transactions and corporate compliance for engineering & architecture firms. Her decades of experience include advising clients on strategic purchases and sales in many sectors, including engineering, architecture, and other licensed professional design professions; defense; software; renewable energy; oil and gas; technology; retail and manufacturing; service; aviation; and shipping and rail, among others.

Anne-Mette comes to Tannenbaum Helpern from the New York office of Holland & Knight, where she counseled clients on international M&A, financing and securities, performed regulatory and licensing work for professional design corporations, and assisted startup and emerging growth companies enter the U.S. market. Her clients include U.S. and foreign established privately and publicly held corporations and emerging companies on stock and asset sales, joint ventures, and SPAC matters, among others.

Her experience also includes advising foreign bank clients on loan and financing agreements involving U.S.-based subsidiaries of foreign clients.

Anne-Mette's primary experience is with private strategic buyers and sellers, and she also has experience in public and private securities offerings and initial public offerings (IPOs), including simultaneous offerings both in the U.S. and internationally.

Anne-Mette began her career in Denmark as a lawyer with the Danish Ministry of Justice. She also spent four years with the Danish law firm Reumert & Partners (now Kromann Reumert), primarily in the areas of general corporate law, M&A and insolvency law. While practicing in Denmark, Anne-Mette represented, among others, U.S., Canadian, and Danish corporations in M&A transactions and other corporate matters.

Managing Partner Andrew

W. Singer commented, "Anne-Mette will expand our Corporate and M&A practices, facilitate increased opportunities for our clients and increase our ability to pursue new client relationships, especially in overseas markets and the professional design professions. Welcome, Anne-Mette!"

"Anne-Mette is a welcome addition to Tannenbaum Helpern. Her capabilities and international reach add to our existing platform and relationships, both in the U.S. and globally," said Drew Jaglom, Chair of Tannenbaum Helpern's Corporate practice.

Regarding her arrival,

Anne-Mette added, "It's my privilege to join Tannenbaum Helpern. I'm excited to be a part of such a talented team of attorneys, and a Firm that is focused on the future!"

About

Tannenbaum Helpern

Since 1978, Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP has combined a powerful mix of insight, creativity, industry knowledge, legal talent and experience to successfully guide clients through periods of challenge and opportunity. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality legal services in a practical and efficient manner and to provide the judgment, common sense and legal acumen of well trained, business minded lawyers, all within a culture that fosters an inclusive and respectful workplace. Through our commitment to exceptional service and driven by a focus on results, Tannenbaum Helpern continues to earn the loyalty of our clients and a reputation for excellence. For more information, visit .

Jennifer Papantonio

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

[email protected]

212.702.3147

SOURCE Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED