Total Point Emergency Center Opens Off Northwest Highway In Lake Highlands, Dallas, TX

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Total Point Emergency Center is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest state-of-the-art facility at 10705 Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas, in the Lake Highlands/Meadow Highlands area. Open 24/7, 365 days a year, Total Point Emergency Center is dedicated to providing high-quality, immediate care for adults and children alike.This full-service emergency center offers advanced diagnostic tools, including CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds, ensuring patients receive accurate and timely diagnoses. With significantly reduced wait times compared to traditional ERs, patients can expect efficient, compassionate care for a wide range of medical emergencies, including head injuries, broken bones, car accident-related injuries, and more.“We are proud to bring comprehensive emergency care to the Lake Highlands/Dallas community,” said Director of Marketing.“Our goal is to ensure every patient receives prompt, personalized attention in their time of need.”KEY FEATURES OF TOTAL POINT EMERGENCY CENTER IN DALLAS, TEXAS:.24/7 Availability: Open every day of the year for urgent medical needs..Comprehensive Services: Equipped to handle injuries, illnesses, and emergencies for both adults and children..Advanced Diagnostics: On-site CT scans, X-rays, and ultrasounds..Convenient Care: Reduced wait times for a seamless patient experience..Insurance Acceptance: Accepts most major insurance plans to make care accessible to all.Whether you're dealing with a sudden illness, a sports injury, or any other urgent medical concern, Total Point Emergency Center is here to serve you with top-tier care.VISIT US TODAY:locations/dallas/

