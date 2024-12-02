Albemarle Corporation To Participate In Virtual Fireside Chat At The Deutsche Bank 9Th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Eric Norris, chief commercial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Lithium & Battery on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The fireside chat is scheduled from approximately 8 to 8:20 a.m. EST. The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the News and Events page on

Albemarle's website at .

A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 180 days.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle ,

LinkedIn

and on X (formerly known as Twitter)

@AlbemarleCorp .



Albemarle regularly posts information to

, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.



Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, [email protected]

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED