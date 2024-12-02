American University To Welcome Recent Graduate Sean Astin, SPA/MPAP '24, As Commencement Speaker For Fall Commencement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AU President Jonathan Alger and Mr. Astin will celebrate the Class of 2024 on Dec. 15

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American University is proud to present Sean Astin--fondly known to many as

Mikey Walsh in The Goonies, Samwise Gamgee in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Rudy Ruettiger in the sports classic Rudy, and Bob Newby in the Netflix's hit series Stranger Things--as the keynote speaker for fall commencement. Astin is also a recent of the School of Public Affairs, earning his master's degree in public administration and policy. During the ceremonies, Astin will be awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.



Headshot of actor Sean Astin

Though many are familiar with his onscreen work, Astin is also known for his stewardship and leadership with his union, SAG-AFTRA. Serving on the National and Los Angeles Local Boards as well as on many committees, such as the Executive, Strike Preparedness, Government Affairs and Public Policy, and Government Rules. Astin served on the 2023 TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee, which oversaw the historic 118-day summer strike, -one of the longest labor outages in Hollywood history, which resulted in $1 billion in gains for SAG-AFTRA and new protections around AI technology.

The native Angeleno also served under six cabinet secretaries in two presidential administrations as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army. Astin was appointed to serve as a nonpartisan on the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation.

"Through his longtime career as an actor, his civic engagement, and his work as a mental health advocate, Sean Astin exemplifies what it means to be a lifelong learner and community-builder, which are both important parts of what we do and who we are at American University," said AU President Jonathan Alger. "And, as an Eagle himself, Sean will inspire our graduates with his journey and his continued quest to build change in our world."

Astin regularly speaks to universities, corporations, and nonprofit organizations on various subjects, including leadership, acting, and with a special emphasis on mental health. His dedication to advancing the conversation around mental health continues the legacy of the late Patty Duke, who was a champion for those who are impacted.

"I have always had a passion for public policy and administration. Completing my degree at American University this year is the realization of a lifelong dream. At this moment in the history of our country, nothing is more important than affirming the value of the skill, talent, and dedication of our civil servants," Astin said.

"Starting during COVID, the American University online program was an incredible guide. From the curriculum to my cohort, my academic journey was rigorous and fulfilling. I am thrilled at the opportunity to be delivering this year's commencement address.

I believe that my mission

is to

offer praise and appreciation for everyone's accomplishments and to share some thoughts on our path forward."

Sean Astin and President Alger will celebrate approximately 1,475 graduates, who will receive their degrees from all eight of AU's schools during ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Bender Arena on the AU campus. Students will also hear from fellow graduates at each of the ceremonies:





Oreoluwa Erinfolami, is receiving her Master's of Science from the College of Arts and Sciences. Erinfolami's passion for biotechnology led them to focus on regenerative medicine, stem cell research, and cell culture techniques.



Ethan Cesar, who will be awarded his Bachelor of Arts from the School of Public Affairs and School of Communication, immersed himself in politics during his time at AU. Cesar interned for two

U.S. representatives and one U.S senator.



Mina

Lili Kassim, will receive her Bachelor of Science from the School of International Service. Kassim hopes to pursue a career in the law field, while continuing to work with her organization Youth for Yemen, which focuses on uniting youth to address the Yemeni humanitarian crisis.

Peyton Upchurch, who will be awarded her Master's of Education from the School of Education, is currently the assistant director of Alumni Communications at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Upchurch is excited to put the skills she built at AU to work in the world of education policy.

This is American University's 148th commencement. Sean Astin joins other notable American University fall commencement speakers such as Abby Phillip, CNN senior political correspondent and anchor of NewsNight, Andrea Mitchell, host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports, and recently Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

ABOUT AMERICAN UNIVERSITY:

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. AU's faculty, students, staff, and alumni are changemakers who shape the future from sustainability to social justice to the sciences. Building on our 130-year history of education and research in the public interest, we say "Challenge Accepted " to addressing the world's pressing issues. Our Change Can't Wait comprehensive campaign creates transformative educational opportunities, advances research with impact, and builds stronger communities.



SOURCE American University

