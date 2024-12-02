EU Council Prolongs, Updates Sanctions List Against Human Rights Violations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The Council of the EU said on Monday it decided to prolong and update the list of individuals, entities, and bodies subject to restrictive measures against serious human rights violations for an additional year, until December 8, 2025.

A Council press release said that the restrictive measures currently apply to 116 individuals and 33 entities. Those listed are subject to asset freezes, and European persons and entities are prohibited from providing funds, assets, or economic resources to them. Additionally, a ban to the EU is imposed on the listed natural persons.

The statement also emphasized that today's decision reaffirms the EU's commitment to denouncing human rights violations and abuses wherever they occur, using all available tools and stressing that human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interconnected.

The EU's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, established on December 7, 2020, enables the EU to target individuals, entities, and bodies; including both state and non-state actors, responsible for, involved in, or associated with serious human rights violations worldwide. (end)

