Ellen Glickman, Ph.D. Announces Tips To Stay Healthy During The Holidays

- Ellen Glickman, D, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ellen Glickman, Ph.D. , a renowned exercise physiologist, Kent State University professor, and Fellow of the American College of Sports (FACSM), today announced seven tips for maintaining balance through exercise and mindful eating during the holidays. With the holidays fast approaching, it's easy to let healthy habits slip amid celebrations, indulgent meals, and busy schedules, making the information from Dr. Glickman especially timely.“Just as we budget for gifts for loved ones, we also need to pay attention to our own health checkbook. The caloric checkbook is a concept where we aim to burn more calories than we consume. Unlike financial budgeting, this is one area where spending is encouraged," Dr. Glickman explains.“The math is simple. Burning 500 calories daily through exercise adds up to 3,500 calories in a week-equivalent to one pound of fat. Reducing daily calorie intake by even 100 calories, such as skipping a sugary drink, adds another 700 calories saved each week. Together, that's over 4,200 calories, or more than a pound lost in just one week.”The seven tips about 'Why Balancing Your Caloric Checkbook Matters' from Dr. Glickman are below:1.Exercise Preserves Muscle Mass. Muscle is metabolically active and essential for strength and daily function, especially as we age.2.Aerobic Exercise Supports Total Health. Cardio enhances heart health, boosts circulation, and improves brain function through neuroplasticity.3.Smaller Plates, Smarter Choices. Dr. Glickman recommends a simple trick for portion control. Use smaller plates or share meals with a partner. It's effective and even saves money!4.Energy Balance is Simple Math. Just like financial budgeting, managing your calorie intake and expenditure is about balance and consistency.5.Adjusting with Age. Our metabolism slows by about 1% per decade. To counteract this, we must eat less and move more as we age.6.Active Lifestyles Pay Off. Research shows active individuals experience less metabolic decline than sedentary counterparts.7.Health is a Long-Term Investment. No one else can do this for you. Commit to eating smarter and staying active every day.“The holidays don't have to derail your health goals,” says Dr. Glickman.“By balancing your caloric checkbook, you can enjoy the season guilt-free while staying on track. It's all about making small, sustainable choices. Of course, be certain to talk with your doctor to determine the best programs for you.”About Ellen Glickman Ph.D.:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit:For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ...

