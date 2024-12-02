Pinpoint Labs Announces Strategic Partnership With Right Forensics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jerry Bui, Founder and CEO at Right ForensicsMURRAY, NE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pinpoint Labs , a leader in eDiscovery and digital forensic software solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Right Forensics , digital forensic investigations and eDiscovery firm founded by prominent expert witness and digital forensic investigator Jerry Bui.This partnership marks a pivotal milestone as Pinpoint Labs launches CrossCopy Enterprise , a state-of-the-art platform tailored for cloud-based data collection, alongside targeted mobile device message collection capabilities.With more than two decades of digital forensics expertise, Jerry Bui has long trusted Pinpoint Labs' solutions for his cases. Bui expressed enthusiasm about incorporating CrossCopy Enterprise into Right Forensics' toolkit as the firm expands.“Pinpoint Labs' tools have been integral to maintaining the highest standards in forensics data collection,” said Right Forensics founder Jerry Bui.“[and] with the release of CrossCopy Enterprise, it represents a significant leap forward in cloud data collection, particularly with its robust hash verification capabilities. It's a tool that delivers the precision and reliability our clients demand, especially in cases requiring uncompromising data integrity.”Pinpoint Labs' CrossCopy Enterprise also stands out for its unique mobile collection feature, enabling forensic investigators to collect relevant messages from mobile devices without requiring custodians to upload all their personal data.“Privacy concerns are at the forefront of digital investigations,” added Bui.“This targeted collection ensures that only essential data is retrieved, leaving personal information untouched-a vital capability for maintaining trust and security with our clients in sensitive cases.”Jon Rowe, Founder and CEO of Pinpoint Labs, commented on the partnership's significance:“Partnering with Right Forensics and Jerry Bui reinforces our commitment to innovation in digital forensics. We designed CrossCopy Enterprise to address the evolving needs of forensic and legal professionals, from streamlined cloud collection to the highest standards of privacy for custodians. Right Forensics will undoubtedly benefit from CrossCopy's robust capabilities as they continue delivering outstanding investigative services to their clients.”CrossCopy Enterprise integrates seamlessly with Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and other platforms, allowing forensic teams and legal professionals to conduct thorough, defensible data collections without compromising ease of use.The file-by-file hash verification process in CrossCopy Enterprise is particularly valuable in maintaining a secure and defensible chain of custody across various file types, while the mobile collection option ensures focused data collection that aligns with modern privacy standards.This partnership highlights both companies' dedication to advancing digital forensics and eDiscovery technology. By adopting Pinpoint Labs' advanced tools, Right Forensics is poised to deliver precise, defensible, and efficient forensic data services to law firms, corporations, and government entities.About Pinpoint LabsPinpoint Labs, the global enterprise software company, provides an industry-leading collection, processing, and review technology platform. Pinpoint offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions that get forensic and eDiscovery professionals on the fastest and most efficient path to discovery. Pinpoint lets developers focus on what they do best: build software that helps legal teams while giving peace of mind to management with robust controls, tools, and reports.Pinpoint was founded 18 years ago by computer forensic examiners Jon Rowe and James Beasley. Their experience includes over 30 years of litigation support and over two decades in software development.About Right ForensicsFounded in 2024 by veteran digital forensics expert Jerry Bui, Right Forensics is a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of digital investigations. The firm specializes in Comprehensive Data Forensics, helping clients recover critical evidence from devices and cloud platforms; Cloud Security & Investigations, ensuring data protection and compliance within cloud environments; and Deepfake Detection & Synthetic Media Protection, leveraging advanced AI solutions to identify and prevent manipulated media misuse. Right Forensics assists law firms and corporations on litigation and investigation matters, supporting legal teams through every stage of the litigation process; Right Forensics offers Expert Witness and Neutral Third-Party Services, facilitating impartial testimony and management of digital evidence disputes. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Right Forensics is setting a new benchmark for the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower clients to navigate an increasingly digital world with confidence. Learn more .

