Following My Teacher's Path: Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov To Present Pearls Of Operetta
Date
12/2/2024 9:20:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A concert program "Following My Teacher's Path". Pearls of
Operetta " will take place in Azerbaijan State Academic Musical
Theater on December 12, Azernews reports.
The concert will feature the performance of Honored Artist and
vocalist Ramil Gasimov, who dedicates the evening to his teacher,
the prominent vocalist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mobil
Ahmadov.
The program will include arias and songs from operettas of past
years.
The performance will be accompanied by the theater's symphonic
orchestra under the direction of chief conductor, Honored Art
Worker Fakhreddin Atayev.
Tickets can be purchased at all city box offices and online at
iTicket .
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108946827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.