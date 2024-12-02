Following My Teacher's Path: Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov To Present Pearls Of Operetta

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert program "Following My Teacher's Path". Pearls of Operetta " will take place in Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater on December 12, Azernews reports.

The concert will feature the performance of Honored Artist and vocalist Ramil Gasimov, who dedicates the evening to his teacher, the prominent vocalist and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mobil Ahmadov.

The program will include arias and songs from operettas of past years.

The performance will be accompanied by the theater's symphonic orchestra under the direction of chief conductor, Honored Art Worker Fakhreddin Atayev.

Tickets can be purchased at all city box offices and online at iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

