Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy: India A To Face India Seniors In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Knock-out matches between India A and India C and India B and India Seniors saw India A and India Seniors progressing to the final of the Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024.

The is being organised at Jaipuria Academy, Jaipur in association with the Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA) in collaboration with the Sports Board and State of India. The final match of the tournament will be played at 10 am on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The first knockout match of the third day of the Physically Disabled Challengers Trophy 2024 was played between India A and India C. Batting first, India A scored a huge score of 173/7. India A lost the first three wickets at a very low score (20/3), after which the team captain Ravindra Sante scored 56 runs facing 36 balls and Deepesh Bharti made a crucial partnership of 46 runs in 27 balls to put the team in a strong position.

India C on the other hand, lost its first wicket in the second over while chasing the target. Team's Jaswant Singh played an unbeaten innings of 29 runs in 34 balls. Team India A won the match by 46 runs. India A captain Ravindra Sante was awarded the Player of the Match title.

The second match was played between India B and India Seniors. After winning the toss, India B decided to bat first. On the very first ball of the match, captain Kunal Phanase got out on zero and headed towards the pavilion. Waqar Yonus displayed brilliant batting for India B and scored 43 runs in 24 balls. India B could only score 144/4 runs in 20 overs.

While chasing the target, both the openers of India Seniors, Surendra Kumar and Prasad Chavan batted brilliantly and gave the team a strong start. Surendra Kumar contributed 34 runs in 25 balls and Prasad Chavan contributed 49 runs in 44 balls. India Seniors won the match by seven wickets and confirmed their place in the final. Prasad Chavan was awarded the Player of the Match.