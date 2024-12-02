Giving Tuesday With HHRD - Helping Hand For Relief And Development Urges Support For Winter Campaign On Giving Tuesday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) celebrates Giving Tuesday worldwide. This Giving Tuesday, HHRD is appealing to individuals, businesses, and communities to join the HHRD Winter Relief Campaign to make a warm and impactful difference.

As winter deepens, countless families, including refugees living in tents with little to no protection, are subject to the harsh challenges of the colder months. In particular, the people of Gaza face a difficult winter amidst already severe conditions.

Giving Tuesday: Bring Hope and Relief to Gaza Families in Need

Support HHRD this Giving Tuesday

After enduring endless suffering and conflict, they are now struggling to survive with minimal resources, limited food, unsanitary water, and the onset of freezing temperatures. Your support can protect them from further suffering by providing much-needed winter provisions.

HHRD's Winter Relief Campaign is dedicated to providing essential relief, including warm clothing, blankets, and shelter, to those in need. Every bit of support we receive goes towards addressing the urgent needs of vulnerable individuals and families so that they have the resources necessary to stay warm, healthy, and safe through the coldest months of the year.

Beyond the basic essentials, HHRD's Winter Campaign works to provide comfort and dignity, providing items such as hygiene kits, hot meals, and community support. Join HHRD's Winter Campaign this Giving Tuesday and share a sense of global solidarity, connecting individuals in a united commitment to providing warmth, compassion, and empathy worldwide.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating (100/100 score) from Charity Navigator over the past 12 years. For more information, please visit or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP) . HHRD is a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

