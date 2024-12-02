MANAGERIAL CHANGES WITHIN THE GROUP VINCENT GELLÉ IS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES

PRESS RELEASE



MANAGERIAL CHANGES WITHIN THE GROUP

VINCENT GELLÉ IS APPOINTED CHIEF OFFICER OF MOBILIZE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Mobilize Financial Services announces the appointment of Vincent Gellé as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1st December. Under his leadership, the Finance and Treasury functions and the Accounting and Performance Control functions will be merged. Vincent is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mobilize Financial Services, the commercial brand operated by RCI Banque.

The appointment of Vincent Gellé is part of the evolution of the organization steered by Martin Thomas for Mobilize Financial Services, the financial arm of the Renault Group brands, to cement its position as market leader and deliver on its strategic ambitions.

JEAN-MARC SAUGIER IS APPOINTED ADVISOR TO THE CEO

Jean-Marc Saugier, who was previously Vice-President, Finance and Treasury, is leaving the Executive Committee. He will continue to contribute his expertise to the Group as special advisor to Martin Thomas. Jean-Marc Saugier will resign as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the RCI Banque Board of Directors meeting on the 17th of December.

Martin Thomas, CEO, Mobilize Financial Services:“I congratulate Vincent on this promotion and am delighted that Mobilize Financial Services will be able to benefit = from his expertise even more broadly, acquired in France and internationally. Bringing our finance functions under the same management will enable us to achieve the efficiency and performance gains we need to maintain our excellence and competitiveness. I would also like to thank Jean-Marc for his tremendous contribution to the success of Mobilize Financial Services”.





Born in 1978, Vincent Gellé graduated from ESSEC business school in 2000. He joined RCI Banque in 2001, holding a number of financial and commercial positions in France and abroad.

He began his career in the UK in 2001 with Renault Financial Services, before joining RCI Banque's head office in 2005 as Financial Controller. From 2008, Vincent Gellé successively held the positions of Administrative and Financial Director in South Korea, then Group Performance Control Director. In 2016, he continued his career in Japan with Nissan's Finance Department, then in Russia as Sales & Marketing Director of RN Bank.

He then joined Mobilize Financial Services headquarters in France, where he has held the role of VP, Accounting and Group Performance Control since August 2023. He is a member of the RCI Banque Executive Committee.

