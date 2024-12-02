AT&T To Webcast Fireside Chat With John Stankey At The UBS Global Media & Communications Conference On December 10

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tune in for a fireside chat with John

Stankey at the UBS Global & Communications Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET. Webcast available live and for replay.

Key Takeaways :



AT&T to webcast fireside chat with John Stankey at the UBS Global Media & Communications Webcast will be available live and for replay

AT&T

(NYSE:T ) will webcast a fireside chat with John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations . Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

To automatically receive AT&T financial news by email, please subscribe to email alerts .

About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (Text>NYSE:T ), please visit us at Text> href="" rel="nofollow" att . Investors can learn more at Text> href="" rel="nofollow" att .

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In Text>GET STARTED