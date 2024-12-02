Commercial Satellite Imaging Market To Surpass Valuation Of USD 15.69 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Commercial Satellite Imaging size will reach a value of USD 15.69 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The leading companies in the global satellite imagery market continue to earn most of their revenues from the and defense sectors. However, over the next several years, the increasing demand for data analytics in various sectors is anticipated to drive the growth of global commercial satellite imaging market forecast. The demand for satellite imagery is expected to rise due to advancements in technologies such as AI/ML, the metaverse, IoT, 5G and digital twins. Hence, it is estimated that within the next five years the worth of commercial satellite imaging market will increase in the next five years. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on the " Commercial Satellite Imaging Market" Pages – 197 Tables – 59 Figures – 75 Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Overview:

Market Revenue in 2023 USD 5.78 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 15.69 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031

Optical Imagery Type to Hold Significant Growth due to its Ability to Provide High-Resolution

Optical imagery dominates the global commercial satellite imaging industry due to its ability to provide high-resolution, visually interpretable images essential for applications like urban planning and environmental monitoring. The escalating need for intricate visual data acts as a propellant for the developments in optical sensor technologies leading to improvement in the clarity and easy access of images which makes its application permeate many sectors.

Defense End User to Lead Market due to Critical Need for Real-Time Surveillance

The defense sector leads the global commercial satellite imaging market due to its critical need for real-time surveillance and reconnaissance. The increasing tensions globally over borders accentuates the need to improve satellite systems, which in turn leads to advanced military operations sponsored through imaging technologies. Making enabling this advanced kind of warfare obliviously strengthened the hold of defense end user in this market.

North America to Dominate Market due to having Robust Defense Infrastructure

North America dominates the global commercial satellite imaging industry due to significant investments in advanced satellite technologies and a robust defense infrastructure. The presence of major players within the industry along with governmental bodies accelerates innovation and R&D in the region, and therefore, the use of satellite imaging in different industries is on the rise. Such a system is the reason why North America remains at the forefront of the market.

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Insight

Drivers:

Growing Need for Accurate Geospatial DataInnovations in Satellite Technologies like High-Resolution ImagingUrban Planning Drives the Demand for Satellite Imaging

Restraints:

High Costs of Satellite Deployment and UpkeepLicensing Requirements for Satellite OperationsStringent Regulations restricting Market Access and Slow Down Growth

Prominent Players in Commercial Satellite Imaging Market



DigitalGlobe, Inc. (USA)

GeoEye, Inc. (USA)

Airbus Defense and Space (France)

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

ImageSat International N.V. (Israel)

Ball Corp. (USA)

UrtheCast Corp. (Canada)

Satellogic (Argentina)

Planet Labs Inc. (USA) BlackSky Global LLC (USA)

Key Questions Answered in Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report



What is the projected value of the global commercial satellite imaging market by 2031, and what is its expected growth rate?

Which industry currently dominates the global commercial satellite imaging market share, and why? Why does North America lead the global commercial satellite imaging market?

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (Rise in remote sensing applications, demand for satellite imaging, increasing use in disaster management), restraints (Scarcity of high-resolution imagery, emergence of drones for imaging, reliability of satellite imagery), opportunities (Integration of satellite imaging into smart city projects, advanced data fusion technologies, satellite imagery across various domains), and challenges (presence of numerous established players, complexity of interpreting satellite imagery data) influencing the growth of commercial satellite imaging market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the commercial satellite imaging market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the commercial satellite imaging market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

