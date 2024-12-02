KN Enterprises Appointed As Retail Consultant For NEWTON GOLF Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KN Enterprises, LLC, a national sales company specializing in golf, has announced it has been named as retail consultant for NEWTON (Nasdaq: SPGC), a forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips and other golf-related accessories.



Led by Pete Olsen, a seasoned golf expert with nearly three decades of experience, KN Enterprises will advise NEWTON GOLF on advancing its retail presence and build strong, sustainable growth strategies in the retail marketplace.



“We are pleased to have Pete Olsen join us as a consultant and lend his expertise to expand the Newton brand”, said Greg Campbell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NEWTON GOLF Company.



A 1993 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a former Naval Officer, Olsen brings a disciplined, strategic approach honed over 27 years of executive leadership in the golf industry. His career includes key roles at Taylor Made and 25 years as the owner of KN Enterprises, LLC, a national sales company specializing in golf.



About Newton Golf: A Sacks Parente Company



NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.



In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.



The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company's website at or on social media at @newtongolfco, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.





Pete Olsen

KN Enterprises, LLC

+1 406-250-9553

...

