Population Stability Crucial: RSS Chief's Statement Sparks Debate In Political Circles

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statement on the need to check a declining fertility rate has sparked a debate across the spectrum.

Bhagwat advocated for couples to have at least three children, citing concerns over India's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR). He warned that if a society's TFR falls below 2.1, it risks extinction.

While his remarks were supported by some parties, many others criticised them as regressive.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sarcastically questioned the suggestion, asking, "What will he give people for having more children? Will he offer Rs 1,500 to those who do so?"

The Congress also condemned the comments, describing them as detrimental to India's progress.

The BJP and Shiv Sena defended Bhagwat's remarks, arguing that he was raising a valid concern about demographic stability.

Speaking to IANS, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi dismissed Owaisi's criticism, stating, "Bhagwat only suggested that 2-3 children are necessary for population stability. It is stated in a report."

Taking a dig at the AIMIM chief, he added, "Owaisi's remarks show his lack of understanding. He criticises the Sangh for the sake of opposing it."

BJP spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted the issue of population imbalance, saying, "Population instability is unfavourable for any country."

"Some communities are growing, while others are shrinking. For example, the Parsi community's population is dwindling. Population balance is crucial for the well-being of all communities," he told IANS.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC defended Bhagwat, emphasising that his remarks were rooted in demographic science.

"What has Mohan Bhagwat said? He said that if a family has three children, then the population crisis can be avoided," she told IANS.

"If the RSS chief says such things, he is saying by citing demographic science. And the people in the Opposition, who are talking about population stability, are only engaging in polarisation politics," she added.

"In this statement, only demographic science was cited, and it was highlighted that some communities have less population, while some have much. To keep a country safe, educated and self-reliant, he has talked about having three children; there is nothing wrong in it," she added.