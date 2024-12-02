Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau Discuss Prospects Of Enhancing Coop
Date
12/2/2024
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of
Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the
Republic of Guinea-Bissau Carlos Pinto Pereira had a meeting in an
expanded format, Azernews reports, citing a post
shared on X platform by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The post reads that the meeting discussed prospects of enhancing
cooperation in bilateral and multilateral tracks, increasing mutual
contacts, developing the legal basis of collaboration, and
exchanging experiences between the two countries.
Minister Bayramov also informed his counterpart about
post-conflict situation in the region.
