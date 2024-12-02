Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau Discuss Prospects Of Enhancing Coop

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Carlos Pinto Pereira had a meeting in an expanded format, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on X by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The post reads that the meeting discussed prospects of enhancing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral tracks, increasing mutual contacts, developing the basis of collaboration, and exchanging experiences between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov also informed his counterpart about post-conflict situation in the region.