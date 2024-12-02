عربي


Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau Discuss Prospects Of Enhancing Coop

12/2/2024 5:20:47 AM

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Carlos Pinto Pereira had a meeting in an expanded format, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on X platform by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The post reads that the meeting discussed prospects of enhancing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral tracks, increasing mutual contacts, developing the legal basis of collaboration, and exchanging experiences between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov also informed his counterpart about post-conflict situation in the region.

