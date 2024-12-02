Iran's Foreign Minister Visits Damascus To Support Assad

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Sunday evening. During the meeting, Araghchi praised Assad's“bravery and spirit,” particularly given the increasingly critical military situation in Syria, especially in Aleppo.

After the meeting, Araghchi stated that he had conveyed Iran's support for the Syrian government, army, and President Assad himself. He further commended Assad's courage, describing it as admirable.

Araghchi revealed that the discussions focused on the specific support Syria requires, with an emphasis on strengthening its defenses against ongoing threats from insurgent groups.

He expressed confidence that Syria, having previously defeated terrorism, would once again prevail in its current battle against terrorist factions.

President Assad referred to Araghchi's visit as highly meaningful, particularly in light of the sensitive political and military situation in Syria. He thanked Iran for its continued support.

Following his meeting with Assad, Araghchi traveled to Ankara, Turkey, which is believed to be supporting Islamist militant groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Araghchi is set to discuss recent developments in Syria with Turkish officials.

This visit comes amid significant developments in Syria, where opposition groups have claimed control of key military sites in Aleppo, including the Kuweires Airbase and several other strategic positions.

The situation in Syria remains volatile, with ongoing battles between Assad's forces and opposition groups. Despite the recent advances made by the opposition in Aleppo and other regions, the Syrian government continues to rely heavily on its allies, including Iran and Russia, to maintain control and counteract these territorial losses.

As the conflict drags on, international involvement, particularly from countries like Iran and Russia, remains crucial to the survival of Assad's regime, while Turkey's role in supporting opposition factions adds another layer of complexity to the Syrian crisis. The outcome of these foreign interactions could significantly influence the future of Syria.

