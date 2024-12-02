Launch Of The Book“Aa Gye Mere Ram” By Satya Deo Pathak

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is excited to announce the release of“Aa Gye Mere Ram" by Satya Deo Pathak, a heartfelt tribute to Lord Shri Ram, encapsulating devotion and the timeless values of his life. Inspired by the consecration of the Mandir in Ayodhya and the rich heritage of Indian culture, this presents a collection of 108 hymns dedicated to Shri Ram's virtues and ideals.



Through these hymns, the author beautifully portrays Shri Ram in his various roles-as an ideal son, brother, disciple, and king, while celebrating his teachings that continue to inspire generations. With deep faith, Satya Deo Pathak brings to life the essence of Shri Ram's character, making this book a treasure for every devotee and an ode to his everlasting legacy.



BFC Publications has taken great pride in making this book accessible to all. Get your copy from BFC Publications, which are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Amazon Kindle, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.



