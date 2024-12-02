Enlight Research Updated Equity Research On Eften Real Estate Fund AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enlight Research updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the fair value of the share is 22.51 euros under the base scenario. This is unchanged as compared to the analysis published by Enlight Research in September and 3,51 euros higher compared to the last closing price of the stock on the Tallinn as well as compared to the offer price of the of additional shares finishing on December 6, 2024.

Enlight Research points out the following aspects regarding EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) favourable time to expand the property portfolio; (ii) low comperition on a buy side in commercial real estate market; (iii) decreasing interest expenses and the resulting positive effect on profitability and free cash flow; (iv) a steadily low vacancy level (v) attractive dividend yield, which exceeds 5% at current market price.

The analysis can be found on the website of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and the website of Enlight Research.

Kristjan Tamla

EfTEN Capital AS

Managing Director

Tel: +372 655 9515

E-post: ...

