Statement by Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education Eid Al Etihad 53

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) On this Eid Al Etihad, we proudly join the UAE in celebrating its extraordinary journey and the remarkable achievements that define its rich and inspiring history. This occasion is for all who call the UAE home to reaffirm their loyalty to the nation and its visionary leadership as the seven emirates unite in solidarity and celebration.



Today, we pay tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the founding fathers, whose steadfast vision and dedication laid the foundation for the prosperity and progress of the UAE. Their legacy inspires generations to contribute to the country's ongoing success.



At Alef Education, we extend our warmest greetings to the wise leadership, citizens, and residents of this exceptional country. We reaffirm our commitment to the core values and ambitions of the UAE, pledging to drive innovation in education and empower future generations. Together, we look forward to contributing to the nation’s aspirations for a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow.





MENAFN02122024003685011158ID1108944719