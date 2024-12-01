Al-Kuwari Praises Success Of 24Th World Military Equestrian Show Jumping Championship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Brigadier General Yousef Dasmmal al-Kuwari, President of the Military Sports Association (MSA), praised the great success achieved by the 24th World Military Equestrian Show Jumping Championship, which concluded yesterday at Al Shaqab, with the participation of 15 countries.

In a speech during the closing ceremony of the championship, the president of the Military Sports Association thanked HE Saud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs; HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee; HE Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed al-Mannai, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and Colonel Nilton Gomez Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council; for attending the closing ceremony of the championship, which the Qatar Armed Forces was honoured to host.

He said:“Your presence reflects the importance of this distinguished sporting event and its role in strengthening human ties and friendly relations between the participating countries. This championship has proven that sport is not only an arena for competition, but a platform for exchanging cultures, promoting noble values, and consolidating the principles of friendship and co-operation.”

The MSA president stressed that the organisation of this championship came as a result of joint efforts and fruitful cooperation between various stakeholders.

On this occasion, he expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership in the State of Qatar for its continuous support for the development of sports and consolidating Qatar's position as a global destination for hosting major sporting events.

He also noted the support of His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs and His Excellency the Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces for the Military Sports Association.

He also thanked the Al Shaqab family - a member of Qatar Foundation – for their efforts and continuous co-operation, and the heads of delegations and organising committees for the championship, technical teams and cadres who worked with all sincerity to provide a fair and distinctive competitive environment. - QNA

