Trip Group's Country Retreats Featured In ESG 20 Report By UN Global Compact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The UNGC ESG 20 Report highlights Trip Group's role in advancing sustainable travel, with its 'Country Retreats' project as a model The Group's commitment to sustainability extends across its offerings, from lower-carbon options to accommodation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip Group has taken significant strides in promoting sustainable through its innovative and responsible initiatives. Recently, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) featured the company's 'Country Retreats' project in its latest ESG 20 Report.

The initiative highlighted the alignment of Trip Group to

UNGC's sustainability principles, showcasing a positive correlation between Trip Group's 'Local Focus, Global Vision' strategy and its commitment to sustainable travel practices.

Trip Group's flagship Country Retreat in Jinzhai, Anhui province

Trip Group's sustainability report reveals that while awareness is rising among travellers, a gap remains between awareness and action

Continue Reading

Trip Group's Country Retreats – A Model for Sustainable Tourism

Trip Group's 'Country Retreats' project, launched in 2021, is an initiative that aims to create a model of villages and homestays for rural revitalisation. It has created enormous employment and economic benefits for local regions, such as creating jobs and supporting local industries across the value chain.

To date, thirty-two such retreats are now operational, resulting in a 122% surge in local B&B revenue. Additionally, locals employed by these retreats have gained an average annual income boost of over USD 5,500. The retreats have also achieved a 30.8% annual reduction in carbon emissions-equating to 80,000 kilograms-by incorporating energy-saving transformations, such as

utilising a wastewater recycling system and installing photovoltaic panels.

This approach aligns with the UNGC Principles in committing to responsible business practices. It also contributes to many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as ending poverty (SDG1), fostering affordable and clean energy (SDG7), promoting decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), building sustainable cities and communities (SDG11) and so on.

The initiative exemplifies the Group's 'Local Focus, Global Vision' strategy, which combines local expertise with global operations, allowing the company to meet customer needs through local initiatives, while maintaining a clear, global perspective for sustainable growth and partnerships.

Travellers Increasingly Prioritise Local Communities in Sustainable Travel

The success of the 'Country Retreats' comes amid travellers' increasing appetite for trips that prioritise local economies, preserve cultural authenticity and enhance environmental protection.

This observation is reflected in Trip Group's latest Sustainable Travel Consumer Report . Among the most-cited motivations for practising sustainable travel, environmental protection ranked first (47.3%), followed by cultural heritage preservation (38.2%), positive economic impact (32.5%) and societal factors (24.7%). This highlights a broader trend where travellers not only aim to reduce their environmental footprint but also actively seek to benefit the communities they visit, ensuring that tourism's positive effects are felt locally.

The report also indicates travellers' growing desire to actively practise sustainable travel, with 54.7% surveyed looking for more sustainable options when booking online. Staying in eco-friendly accommodations was also the second most favoured form of practising sustainability.

Moreover, 32.5% of respondents believe that sustainable travel involves supporting local businesses and communities, underscoring a growing awareness of tourism's economic impact.

Holistic View of Sustainability

Over the years, Trip Group has actively integrated sustainability into its operations and offerings, from flights and accommodations to car rentals and corporate travel services.

It joined the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and is working towards carbon neutrality by 2050. The Group also plans to introduce over 10,000 lower-carbon travel products, encouraging over 100 million travellers to adopt sustainable choices.

Recently, the Group expanded its sustainability efforts in accommodations through a strategic partnership with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), and its flagship brand Trip. This partnership allows Trip to label hotels that minimise their environmental impact and meet GSTC certification criteria for sustainability. This provides travellers key information to make informed choices easily when selecting accommodation options.

Recognising that corporate travellers wish to reduce their environmental impact, Trip, the Group's corporate travel division, offers lower-carbon transportation, including flights, trains, and car rentals. It also provides businesses with tools, such as accounts and budget quotas, to help track and manage their carbon emissions.

Guided by its sustainability ethos, Trip Group aims to create a transformative sustainable travel ecosystem that not only preserves the planet, but also empowers communities worldwide.

(END)

About

Trip

Group

Trip

Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of

Trip , Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms,

Trip

Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021,

Trip

Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about

Trip

Group here:

href="" rel="nofollow" tri .

Follow us on:

X ,

Facebook ,

LinkedIn , and

YouTube .

SOURCE Trip Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED