Attack On Pakistan's Police Station Results In Killing Four Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- At least four "terrorists" were killed and two policemen received injuries as thwarted an attack on their station in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday.

A statement issued by the Punjab police department said that police thwarted an attack on a police station in Mianwali district of Punjab.

Terrorists attacked Chapri Police Station in the Isa Khel circle, located on the border between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The statement further said that more than 20 armed with heavy weapons, launched a sudden assault on the police station.

The terrorists targeted the police station with heavy weapons and an intense gun battle took place between police personnel and the attackers.

The statement confirmed that the entire staff of Chapri Police Station remained safe with only two police personnel sustaining minor injuries while four terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire by the police.

The provincial police chief, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar lauded the police for successfully repelling the attack.

"The Punjab Police remains on high alert and is committed to crushing the vile ambitions of the terrorists," the police chief added.

Earlier in the day, at least eight "terrorists" and two soldiers were killed and in two separate engagements with security forces in Pakistan's northern KPK.

The security operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

