India U-19 Aim For Comeback Against Japan In 2024 Asia Cup: When And How To Watch IND Vs JPN On TV And Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India U-19 will look to bounce back from their 43-run loss to Pakistan when they face Japan in their second match of the 2024 U19 Asia Cup on Monday (December 2).

Led by Mohammed Amaan, India's side will aim to recover from a disappointing opening performance where they failed to chase down Pakistan's target of 282.

India has been placed in Group B of the Youth Asia Cup , where they will compete against Pakistan, Japan, and UAE.

When is the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Japan match in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2024 will take place on Monday, December 2.

What time will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 match begin?

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 game is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 match be held?

The U19 Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Japan will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where can I watch the India vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the U19 Asia Cup 2024 in India. Fans can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How can I live stream the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

Indian viewers can watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan match on the SonyLiv app and website.

What are the squads for the India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?India Squad:

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohammed Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Mohammed Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.