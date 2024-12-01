Kannada Actress Shobhitha Shivanna Found Dead In Hyderabad Apartment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shobhitha Shivanna death: Famous Kannada and television Shobhitha Shivanna (30) was found dead at a flat in Hyderabad's Gachibowli on Sunday.



She was found dead 'under suspicious circumstances' according to a report by Telanganatoday.

The actress, who was staying at a flat in Gachibowli, was found hanging from the ceiling of her house, the report said, citing police.

However, the actual reason behind her death not been revealed yet.

The body of the deceased is shifted for post-mortem examination to Osmania Hospital mortuary by police. A case has been filed. The actress has allegedly committed suicide , the police stated.

| Indian student from Telangana shot dead at gas station near Chicago in US

Shobhitha is from Sakleshpur in Hassan district, Karnataka. She married in 2023 and has been living in Hyderabad for the past two years.

The Kannada actress was born on September 23, 1992, in Bengaluru . According to a report by Filmibeat, she had been immensely interested in arts and entertainment since childhood.

Sobhita finished her schooling at a prominent Bengaluru high, the Baldwin Girls High School. Following this, she pursued a degree in Fashion designing degree in Fashion Designing from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Bangalore, the report added.

| 11 dead in bus accident in Maharashtra's Gondia, Devendra Fadnavis assures help

She began her acting journey with the 2015 Kannada film RangiTaranga. The movie was a commercial hit as well as received critical acclaim. Her debut movie marked a significant milestone in her career.

Following her debut, Shobhita starred in several successful Kannada films, such as the thriller movie U-Turn in 2016, K.G.F: Chapter 1 in 2018, a blockbuster hit movie where she played an important role. She resumed her character in the highly anticipated sequel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 in 2022. This movie gave her immense popularity in the Kannada film industry.

| UPSC aspirants' death: Delhi HC directs CBI to appoint officer to oversee probe

The actress was quite active on social media, where she shared glimpses of her personal life and connected with her fans. She often posts pictures of her photoshoots and movie sets.