New Champions Crowned At Azerbaijan Judo Championship

12/1/2024 3:11:41 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Judo Championship concluded today, with thrilling team competitions showcasing the country's top talent.

Azernews reports, citing Idman that the women's event featured seven teams competing across five weight categories: 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, and +70 kg. In a nail-biting final, Neftchi emerged victorious over Shusha with a 3:2 scoreline, claiming the Gold medal.

In the men's division, nine teams competed for the coveted title in weight categories of 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, and +90 kg. The final match saw Judo Club 2012 triumph over Atilla, earning the championship title.

Winners of individual events were also determined during the first two days of the tournament.

