New Champions Crowned At Azerbaijan Judo Championship
Date
12/1/2024 3:11:41 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Judo Championship concluded today, with thrilling
team competitions showcasing the country's top talent.
Azernews reports, citing Idman that the
women's event featured seven teams competing across five weight
categories: 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, and +70 kg. In a
nail-biting final, Neftchi emerged victorious over Shusha with a
3:2 scoreline, claiming the Gold medal.
In the men's division, nine teams competed for the coveted title
in weight categories of 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, and +90 kg. The
final match saw Judo Club 2012 triumph over Atilla, earning the
championship title.
Winners of individual events were also determined during the
first two days of the tournament.
