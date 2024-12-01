New Champions Crowned At Azerbaijan Judo Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Judo Championship concluded today, with thrilling team competitions showcasing the country's top talent.

The women's event featured seven teams competing across five weight categories: 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, and +70 kg. In a nail-biting final, Neftchi emerged victorious over Shusha with a 3:2 scoreline, claiming the medal.

In the men's division, nine teams competed for the coveted title in weight categories of 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, and +90 kg. The final match saw Judo Club 2012 triumph over Atilla, earning the championship title.

Winners of individual events were also determined during the first two days of the tournament.