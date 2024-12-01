Kuwait Amir Sends Appreciation Cables To Several Officials
12/1/2024 3:06:21 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent on Sunday cables expressing appreciation to the following officials:
- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
- Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah.
- Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi.
- Minister of health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.
- Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan.
- Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri.
- Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Meshari.
- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam.
His Highness expressed appreciation to all ministries and government agencies involved in the preparation and organization of the 45th GCC Summit, hosted by Kuwait, praising efforts that contributed to the success of the summit. His Highness wished everyone continued success in serving the country. (end)
