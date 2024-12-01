Ex-Footballer Lara Dickenmann Sees Women's Euro 2025 As An Opportunity
12/1/2024 2:14:27 PM
Former Swiss football player Lara Dickenmann had no female role models as a child. For her, the boom in women's football has not yet fully arrived in Switzerland. She sees hosting the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 here as a chance to change that.
Football has always been the focus for the 39-year-old.“Football, which has so far stubbornly clung to being one of the last bastions of masculinity in this country, will be presented in a new light next summer,” Dickenmann told Swiss German newspaper Sonntagsblick.
This could be a turning point, not only in sport, but also in society, she says. It is important to use this opportunity to strengthen women's football and continue on the path to equality.
She has seen a lot of progress during her playing days. She was one of the first players abroad to make a living from football and play in front of packed stands or on television.“Since I hung up my boots three and a half years ago, the pace of change has multiplied again,” said Dickenmann.
The Uefa Women's Euro 2025 is coming to Switzerland at the right time. In her early years, she only played football with boys. There was no local girls' team back then. That hardened her. It was normal for her not to feel like she belonged in a team and still perform. She was ridiculed and had to answer back on the pitch.
