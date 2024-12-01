PM Madbouly Explores Airport Management Partnership With Egyptian-French Consortium

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly convened a meeting on Sunday at the headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to discuss a proposal by an Egyptian-French consortium for managing and operating airports. The consortium, comprising Hassan Allam Holding and Groupe ADP (Aéroports de Paris), aims to collaborate with the government as part of its privatization and airport offering program.

Madbouly emphasized the government's commitment to partnering with global experts in airport management, highlighting the current strategy to involve the private sector in modernizing and operating airports. He stated,“I look forward to ADP being one of the companies participating in the Egyptian airports program in the near future.”

Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Hefny underscored Groupe ADP's reputation as a global leader in airport management, noting its prior collaborations with Egypt.“We are open to diverse partnerships with the French group, particularly as we accelerate the implementation of our airport privatization plans in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC),” Hefny said.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, expressed the consortium's enthusiasm for contributing to Egypt's vision for airport development.“Our collaboration aims to enhance airport capacity, streamline the movement of passengers and goods, and support the government's broader goals for the aviation sector,” he said.

Xavier Hürstel, Vice President of Groupe ADP, highlighted the company's global footprint, managing 26 airports in 18 countries and serving approximately 336.5 million passengers in 2023. Hürstel reaffirmed Groupe ADP's interest in Egypt, noting its previous experience operating airports in the country during the 2000s.

“We are committed to modernizing Egyptian airports to align with international standards, enhancing traveler satisfaction, supporting airlines and cargo operators, and boosting airport revenues,” Hürstel added.

The proposal reflects Egypt's ongoing efforts to leverage private-sector expertise in infrastructure development, ensuring sustainable growth in the aviation sector.



