Win Fellowship Launched In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)- Jordan Source, a program under the of Digital and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), has hosted the launch of the Women Innovators (WIn) Fellowship in Jordan.This collaborative program is funded by the U.S. Embassy in Jordan and implemented by the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East. The event was held on 18th of November at the Arc in King Hussein Business Park and attended by the recipients of the new fellowship, according to Jordan Source statement.The WIn Fellowship is a year-long, fully sponsored program for women in the Middle East and North Africa, which aims to support women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses, expanding their professional prospects, and enhancing their executive and leadership skills.Launched in the Kingdom in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Jordan, 20 applicants were selected this year, who will then take part in a trip to the United States as part of the mentorship program to engage with private-sector executives, learn from international leaders, and meet U.S. business leaders and government officials.The event was attended by the MoDEE Secretary General, Sameera Zou'bi, and H.E. Yael Lempert, Ambassador of the United States to Jordan.Under the theme: "The Role of Women-led Startups in Revitalizing Jordan's Economy: Challenges and Opportunities," the event featured panel discussions by accomplished Jordanians that explored issues of entrepreneurship and economy, as Dana Darwish, Program Manager at Jordan Source, featured as a panelist in the discussion on "The State of Jordan's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem."Jordan Source's participation comes as part of its mission to support Jordanian entrepreneurs locally and internationally, particularly empowering women in business, the statement pointed out.The statement added that this program also aims to explore opportunities worldwide and position Jordan and its talent as leaders in their fields.