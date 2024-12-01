Ministry Of Labour Issues Updated Version Of Job Title Description, Classification Guide For Private Sector

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, has issued the updated version of the Occupational Description and Classification Guide for the Private Sector (Qatari Standard Classification of Occupations). This update reflects the Ministry's continuous efforts to monitor the latest job titles emerging in the labour market.

The classification is in alignment with the National Development Strategy, which aims to foster a competitive labour market. A key component of this strategy is the establishment of an advanced, comprehensive, and flexible Occupational classification system for the State of Qatar, one that meets both regional Gulf and international standards.

The updated guide, which includes 3,717 job titles, was developed with the contributions of various organisations, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar Foundation, Science, and Community Development, QatarEnergy, the Qatar Central Bank, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, the National Planning Council, and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce.

This updated guide is part of the Ministry of Labour's commitment to keeping pace with the evolving labour market in Qatar, accommodating the growth of various industries, and supporting the increasing diversity of professions. It aligns with the International Standard Classification of Job Titles while also contributing to the effective regulation of different sectors of the workforce, addressing diverse skills, specialisations, and professional tasks.

The Ministry of Labour reaffirms its ongoing dedication to updating and refining the Occupational Description and Classification Guide for the Private Sector, responding to emerging needs within the labour market and ensuring the addition of new job titles as they arise. This process also includes preparing detailed job descriptions for each role within the classification.

The Ministry of Interior played a key role in the development of the new guide, as it provides essential personal data for the country's institutions. The guide has been integrated into the Ministry of Interior's systems for phased implementation. The first phase focuses on integrating services between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labour, covering requests for recruitment of workers for businesses under the Labour Law, visa issuance, residency procedures, and the documentation of employment contracts needed for residency renewals and the issuance of work permits for private sector employees. Future phases will see the expansion of the guide to cover sectors not currently governed by the Labour Law.

The Job Title Description and Classification Guide for the Private Sector adheres to the International Standard Classification of Job Titles set by the United Nations Economic and Social Council and aligns with the Arab Professional Classification and the unified professional classification used by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The guide is structured into five main categories of job titles, each divided into multiple sections and chapters, ultimately covering over 3,000 job titles. The classification employs a seven-digit coding system for each job title, ensuring that each role has a unique identifier, compatible with the electronic systems designed for its application.

The purpose of the Job Title Description and Classification Guide is to streamline administrative processes by enabling faster approvals for labour applications, based on clearly defined job titles and skill levels. Additionally, the guide supports data-driven decision-making, informs labour policy formulation based on classified data, and enhances connectivity between government entities, the private sector, and international partners based on internationally recognised classifications and standards.

The guide is distinguished by its comprehensiveness, covering a wide range of job titles at various levels. It is also flexible enough to accommodate new job titles as they emerge in the labour market. Furthermore, it provides a structured and hierarchical organisation of job titles, from broad categories to specific titles, while ensuring compatibility with advanced electronic systems and software.

