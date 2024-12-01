'Global Peace Bodies Indifferent Towards Plight Of Hindus In Bangladesh'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 1 (IANS) The Kolkata unit of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Sunday accused the international peace bodies of being indifferent towards the and atrocities on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

ISKCON Kolkata vice-president and spokesperson Radharaman Das said the conditions of the minority Hindus in Bangladesh is like Draupadi of Mahabharata, who asked for help from Lord Krishna after her own husbands and relatives were in a difficult position to shield and assist her while she was being dishonoured.

"Just like Draupadi, the minority Hindus in Bangladesh had been pleading to the United Nations and other international human rights organisations for help. But no one is coming forward to help them. So the ISKCON devotees worldwide have assembled in 850 temples in different countries and are praying to Lord Krishna for protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," Das told IANS.

Pritam Saha, a devotee attached to ISKCON Kolkata, said he wants the Indian government to immediately intervene and put pressure on the interim Bangladesh government "which has already come under the control of the fundamentalist forces".

"Fundamentalists have got a free hand there. They are doing whatever they like and no one is there to control them. The Bangladesh government is arresting Hindu monks and taking no action on the attack on Hindu temples. The Indian Tricolour is being disrespected. The advisors of the Bangladesh government are provoking the fundamentalists," Saha claimed.

He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to issue a strong statement on this issue.

On Saturday night, Das claimed that one more ISKCON monk was arrested in Bangladesh.

He said that the second monk of the society who has been arrested is Shyam Das.

He claimed that Das went to meet monk and spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote Chinmoy Krishna Das, popularly known as Chinmoy Prabhu, who was arrested earlier this week by Bangladesh Police.

The police in Bangladesh also took Shyam Das into its custody, Radharaman Das claimed.