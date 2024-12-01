Bitcoin Etfs Record Unprecedented $6.2 Billion Inflows

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States set a new benchmark, attracting $6.2 billion in November, surpassing the previous record of $6 billion set in February 2024. The surge is attributed to Bitcoin's strong price momentum and increased enthusiasm. Bitcoin's valuation approached $90,000, driven by institutional interest and retail investors responding to positive market signals and the fear of missing out (FOMO). BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust emerged as a key player, securing a significant share of these inflows. Other prominent funds, including Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, also saw substantial investments. Notably, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which had struggled with outflows for months, recorded a rare positive streak, contributing significantly to the overall growth in inflows. This surge coincided with regulatory developments, including discussions around the approval of additional Bitcoin ETFs, which many believe could open the doors for wider adoption. Analysts highlight that the consistent inflows signal growing confidence in Bitcoin as an asset class among both retail and institutional investors. The broader implications suggest a maturing market with increasing liquidity and stability.">



