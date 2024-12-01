US takes on rotating presidency of UN Security Council

(MENAFN) As of Sunday, the United States has taken on the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of December, following the United Kingdom’s term.



Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN, is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon, New York time. During this event, accredited journalists will be briefed on the Security Council's agenda after its approval in the morning session.



The Security Council, one of the six key bodies of the UN, consists of 15 members: five permanent members with veto power—Russia, China, France, the UK, and the U.S.—and 10 elected non-permanent members serving two-year terms. These members are Switzerland, Slovenia, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Mozambique, Malta, Algeria, Japan, Guyana, and Ecuador. The other main UN organs include the Secretariat, the General Assembly, the International Court of Justice, the Trusteeship Council, and the Economic and Social Council.

