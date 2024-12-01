Diljit Dosanjh Sweeps Audience With 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re' Chant Praises Shah Rukh Khan At Kolkata Concert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh Kolkata: Every city the Punjabi has performed in, has proved to be a great hit, with one performance becoming more electrifying than the other. This time, Diljit Dosanjh won hearts after he embraced the Kolkata Knight Riders slogan on stage, during the Kolkata leg of his Dil-luminati tour.

Donning a black kurta and red gloves, Diljit Dosanjh stole the show, with the owned KKR team's tagline“Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re( meaning we'll fight and win)”. As the crowd joined in for the slogan, Dosanjh went on to express his love for King Khan.

“It(KKR) is Shah Rukh Khan sir's team, so it has to be good. I am a fan of SRK sir,” said the Punjabi singer.

Diljit Dosanjh gives shoutout to KKR on stage

Vibing to the Kolkata Knight Riders' tagline, Diljit Dosanjh went on to explain that it was important for anyone to give their“100%” in life. Highlighting that it was a good mantra to follow, Dosanjh said“ Our duty is to invest 100%. Winning comes later. If one gives their full effort to any task, nobody can stop them from winning at it.”

Diljit shared the video on his Instagram account, with the caption, part of which was written in Bengali: "Dhonnobaad Kolkata, tomake bhalo bashi" (Thank you Kolkata, I love you). He also mentioned "DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 24. NEXT BENGALURU."

Diljit Dosanjh Kolkata concert

During his time in Kolkata, Diljit visited the famous Indian Coffee House, explored the Dakshineswar temple, took a ride in the iconic yellow taxi, and relaxed along the scenic banks of the Hooghly River as part of his sightseeing trip.