Innovation Takes Center Stage as ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 29, 2024: The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 launched with great enthusiasm on November 28, showcasing the dynamic startup ecosystems of India and ASEAN nations. Hosted by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the three-day festival brings together 100 startups, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to promote innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

The opening ceremony celebrated cultural exchange and shared aspirations, setting an inspiring tone for the event. Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, welcomed the attendees, saying, "At IIT Kanpur, we are honored to host this platform that unites visionary minds from across borders, igniting an entrepreneurial spirit that drives sustainable growth and technological innovation. The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 embodies the transformative power of collaboration in building a brighter, more inclusive future."

In his keynote address, His Excellency Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN, highlighted, “This festival exemplifies the shared vision of ASEAN and India for a future defined by inclusivity and sustainability," said His Excellency Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN. "It highlights our growing capacity to address regional challenges through innovation, proving that we no longer need to rely on the West but can forge our own path driven by collaboration and regional strength."

The opening day of the event set the tone with dynamic and insightful panel discussions on The Role of Cultural Intelligence in Market Expansion and Emerging Trends and Techniques in Cybersecurity. Complementing these discussions, the day featured impactful industry speaker sessions that provided actionable insights and fostered meaningful dialogue on these critical topics, creating a vibrant platform for idea exchange among participants.

Emphasizing on the festival's significance, Prof. Deepu Philip, Professor-in-Charge of SIIC, IIT Kanpur stated, “The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival is not just an event. It is a convergence of brilliant minds, ground-breaking ideas, and borderless collaborations. At SIIC, IIT Kanpur, we are proud to lead this remarkable journey toward innovation and sustainability.”

The ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 has set the stage for ground-breaking collaborations and innovation, bringing together some of the brightest minds from India and ASEAN. As the event continues over the next two days, it promises to unlock new opportunities, inspire entrepreneurial excellence, and pave the way for shared growth and technological advancements.





