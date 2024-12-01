LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld wrap inaugural editions with 'a call for new urbanism', as Big 5 Global marks final day in Dubai

(MENAFN- DMG Events) 29 November 2024 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

As Big 5 Global 2024 draws to a close, it marks the conclusion of LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld, which have addressed the need for new urbanism principles and cutting-edge innovations to transform cities. Prof. Carlos Moreno, Scientific Director at IAE Paris-Sorbonne and visionary behind the "15-Minute City" concept, captivated attendees with his call for a paradigm shift in urban planning.

“It is time to reflect on the future of cities; it is time for changing our paradigms, including in this part of the world; it is time to offer the new generations a new urbanism. This is not only urbanism for tomorrow, but urbanism for the 21st century,” stated Prof. Moreno. He highlighted how the proximity city model can transform Middle Eastern cities by promoting walkable, inclusive communities, reducing car dependency and enhancing climate resilience. “I dream of the Middle East becoming an exemplary region of proxilience, which refers to proximity as resilience,” he added.

Strategic partnerships and milestones

In a significant move to address global infrastructure needs, the Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Urban Development of Côte d'Ivoire signed strategic MoUs with Royal Gulf Contracting, ZDS Development Consortium, and the Abu Dhabi Fund. These partnerships aim to construct 17,000 housing units through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to tackling the country’s housing deficit.

In another milestone, Dubai Financial Market-listed Deyaar Development announced the launch of Park Five, an innovative luxury residence community in Dubai Production City. Valued at $408.4 million (AED1.5 billion), the new development focuses on wellness-centric living and community engagement. Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, said: “Park Five has been developed in alignment with Dubai’s vision of creating sustainable and innovative urban spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents. This project reflects our commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable and value-driven developments, responding to the global investor interest in UAE real estate.”

Technological advancements continue to shine

In another key development, PropTechBuzz signed a strategic MoU with the Dubai PropTech Business Group (DPBG), positioning Dubai as a global hub for PropTech innovation. This partnership aims to foster growth through community engagement, events, and resources, connecting global PropTech companies to Dubai’s burgeoning real estate market. “We’re excited to bring global connections to Dubai’s vibrant real estate market,” said Ravi Kumar Sapata, CEO of PropTechBuzz.

Meanwhile, at GeoWorld, Yellowscan showcased the YellowScan CloudStation, an innovative software offering scalable, user-friendly solutions for seamless data generation. The platform's regular updates ensure it remains adaptable to the evolving needs of the geospatial industry.

At Future FM, co-located with Big 5 Global, technological advancements were front and centre. Planon, a leader in sustainable building management software, signed a major contract with Tamimi Global (TAFGA), the largest services provider in the Middle East. The partnership will see the implementation of the Planon Facility Services Business Solution (FSBS), part of the IoT-enabled Planon Field Services Platform. This comprehensive solution will streamline Tamimi’s field services operations, covering both hard and soft facility management, as well as space and real estate services.

Sustainable innovation for future cities

LiveableCitiesX also saw the launch of Pavagen's Solar+ tile, a groundbreaking product that combines solar power with kinetic energy. The new tile generates up to 30 times more energy than its predecessor, enabling city developers, businesses, and brands to gather valuable data while creating dynamic, engaging spaces that contribute to urban sustainability.

In reflecting on the event, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President at dmg events, said: “As Big 5 Global 2024 enters its final day, it continues to serve as a platform for innovations and strategic partnerships that drive progress across construction, urban development and technology. The successful wrap-up of LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld reminds us that the insights and solutions shared at these events will undoubtedly shape the way we design, build and manage the cities of tomorrow to be more sustainable and liveable.”





