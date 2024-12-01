Brazil’s supreme court reviews social media regulation amid political controversies

(MENAFN) Brazil’s Supreme Court has begun deliberating four cases addressing the regulation of social media platforms and their responsibility for curbing illegal content.



This judicial review follows last month’s decision requiring Elon Musk’s platform, X, to comply with rulings targeting disinformation. The issue has gained urgency as federal police allege that former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and his allies used social media to promote disinformation during a 2022 coup attempt against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, then president-elect.



The alleged plot aimed to erode trust in Brazil's electoral system, justifying Bolsonaro’s attempt to retain power despite losing to Lula in the election. Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing.



Among the key issues under review is whether platforms should face fines for illegal content shared by users. The court’s decisions on these cases are expected next year.



MENAFN01122024000045016755ID1108942684