TBWA\RAAD Achieves Double Recognition in Fast Company Middle East's 2024 List of The Most Innovative Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- TBWA RAAD) Dubai, November 29, 2024 – TBWA\RAAD has been named to Fast Company Middle East's prestigious annual list of the Most Innovative Companies in the Middle East for 2024, marking a double win and the third consecutive year the agency has received this esteemed recognition. This year, TBWA\RAAD is listed in two categories: Advertising and Workplace.



This exclusive list honors organizations moving the region and the world forward by demonstrating a profound commitment to innovation, reshaping their industries, and responding to a society in the midst of reinvention.



In the Advertising, Branding & PR category, TBWA\RAAD was recognized for its innovative use of Disruption® methodologies to drive transformative growth for clients. In the Workplace category, the agency was celebrated for fostering an empowering workplace culture that nurtures creativity and innovation among its employees.



"It is a great honor to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Fast Company Middle East as one of the region's Most Innovative Companies, and achieving a double win this year makes it even more special”, said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. "This ongoing recognition underscores our commitment to Disruption® and innovation in everything we do—from transforming our clients' businesses to fostering an empowering workplace for our people. By focusing on empowering our people, nurturing their growth, and creating a workplace where they thrive, we've unlocked the true key to success. When you take care of your team, they, in turn, take care of the business, leading to natural success and recognition.A heartfelt thank you to every TBWA pirate and client who has been part of this journey.”



Over the past year, TBWA\RAAD has focused on empowering its people by launching several groundbreaking initiatives across the workplace. These efforts have redefined our operating model and driven business transformation for our clients. The agency's commitment to fostering innovation internally has created a dynamic and inclusive environment where employees are encouraged to think disruptively and pursue creative excellence, leading to ultimate success.







