Tag Along With Jason At CISCE: Discover The Vibrant Spectrum Of Green Agriculture
The 2nd China International supply chain expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section.
The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has opened and Jason is back! Jason guides you through the Green Agriculture Chain section. This“Green” section left such a lasting impression on Jason last year. He couldn't wait to feast his eyes on it again this year, and sure enough, it's a sea of refreshing green that lifts spirits.
"Hey, wait a minute -
I thought this was the Green Agriculture Chain section, but why am I seeing all these different colors?" Jason said in surprise.
"It's so amazing about this expo. I came to the Green Agriculture section expecting just green, but what I found was a spectacular rainbow of innovation..."
