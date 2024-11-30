Jordan's Firm Stance On Jerusalem, West Bank Amid Rising Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Jordanian position on developments in the West and Jerusalem constitutes a strategic and firm depth in Jordanian foreign policy, as it is manifested in maintaining the Hashemite guardianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites and supporting the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This policy is not just a passing position, but rather a reflection of a historical, religious and commitment that places the Palestinian cause at the heart of the Kingdom's priorities.

In light of the ongoing escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, the challenges facing Jordan are increasing to confront Israeli policies that seek to impose a new fait accompli, whether through intensifying settlement activities, continuing violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, or security escalation against the Palestinian people. Jordan realises that these moves threaten the two-state solution and undermine any prospect for achieving a just and comprehensive peace. For this reason, Jordan adopts active diplomacy at the regional and international levels, aiming to mobilise support to stop these violations, and pressure to resume negotiations based on international legitimacy resolutions.

The Hashemite guardianship of the holy sites in East Jerusalem is the cornerstone of the Jordanian position. Since the signing of the Wadi Araba Agreement in 1994, Jordan has consolidated its role as a guardian of Islamic and Christian holy sites, most notably Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. This guardianship is not only a religious or symbolic issue, but rather a political and legal responsibility that confronts attempts to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem. King Abdullah has stressed on more than one occasion that Jordan will not hesitate to defend these holy sites, and that he will continue to coordinate with the Palestinian National Authority, Arab and Islamic countries, and the international community to ensure the protection of Jerusalem and the rights of the Palestinian people.

On the other hand, Jordan realises that the stability of the region depends largely on achieving a just solution to the Palestinian issue. Accordingly, the Kingdom is intensifying its efforts to activate the role of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to support the Palestinian position. It also works to enhance communication with major countries, especially the United States and the European Union, to push them to assume their responsibilities in stopping Israeli violations and press for the resumption of the peace process. In this context, Amman has always been a platform for dialogue, hosting many regional and international meetings and consultations to enhance coordination on the Palestinian issue.

On the humanitarian level, Jordan plays a major role in providing support to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, whether through providing medical and humanitarian aid or by supporting Palestinian institutions that work to strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the occupation. Jordanian field hospitals in the West Bank and Gaza are a living example of the Kingdom's commitment to its responsibility towards the Palestinian people.

Despite these efforts, the Jordanian position faces major challenges in light of the intransigence of the current Israeli government, which is considered one of the most extremist governments in Israel's history. The harsh Israeli rhetoric, settlement expansion policies, and repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque make it more difficult to achieve any progress on the path to a peaceful solution. However, Jordan insists that the two-state solution is the only viable option, and that the continuation of the status quo will lead to further escalation and violence, threatening the stability of the entire region. In light of these conditions, the Jordanian position relies on enhancing integration with the active parties in the region, including Egypt, the Palestinian National Authority and the Arab countries, to build a unified Arab front that defends Palestinian rights and pressures the international community to take action. Jordan is also working to diversify its diplomatic options, by strengthening relations with China, Russia and other international powers that can play a role in achieving balance in the face of American bias towards Israel.

The Jordanian position is not limited to the political aspect only, but extends to the popular dimension, as the Jordanian people's support for the Palestinian cause constitutes a fundamental factor in strengthening the Kingdom's steadfastness in defending Jerusalem and the holy sites. Jordanians see the Palestinian cause as a national issue par excellence, and they continue to express their solidarity through popular marches and cultural and political events.

Finally: The Jordanian position towards the developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem remains firm and steadfast, based on the principles of justice and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. As challenges mount, Jordan remains a beacon of hope and tireless work to achieve peace and stability in the region, believing that ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state are the only way to achieve a secure and just future for all.

Hasan Dajah is professor of Strategic Studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University