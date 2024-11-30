EU Condemns Attack On Kosovo's Water Canal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The EU condemned Saturday in the strongest terms the attack that took place on Friday on the Ibar Lepenc/Ibar Lepenac water canal in Zubin Potok in northern Kosovo.

In a press release, the EU described the attack as a "despicable act of sabotage" against Kosovo's vital civilian infrastructure, which provides drinking water to a large part of the population and is a key component of Kosovo's system.

The EU reaffirmed its support for Kosovo's authorities and its ongoing coordination on the next steps with relevant partners, including locally with KFOR.

The statement also mentioned that the EU's civilian justice mission, EULEX, is providing assistance to Kosovo's authorities in line with its mandate.

It emphasized the EU's solidarity with "all those affected by the attack across Kosovo," adding that these messages of solidarity and support were conveyed directly to Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Furthermore, the EU called for an investigation into the crime committed in Zubin Potok and for those responsible to be brought to justice, urging all relevant parties to fully cooperate with Kosovo's authorities in this regard.

An explosion occurred on Friday evening, damaging the Ibar-Lepinac canal in northern Kosovo, which supplies water to thousands of residents.

Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, accused Serbia of being behind what he described a terrorist attack. (end)

