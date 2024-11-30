PKL Season 11: Devank, Ayan, And Shubham Shine As Patna Pirates Crush Bengaluru Bulls By 25 Points

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 30 (IANS) The Patna Pirates were back to their usual groove as they secured an extremely impressive 54–29 win over the Bengaluru Bulls at the Noida Indoor on Saturday.

It was the raiding duo of Devank Dalal, the green-sleeve holder with 164 points to his name, and Ayan Lohchab who ruled the roost yet again with their Super 10s but Shubham Shinde's High 5 played an equally important role in the team's excellent victory.

The Patna Pirates raiders started in their usual swift manner, with Ayan Lohchab leading the charge this time around. However, the Bengaluru Bulls were hot on the heels of their opponents, as Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Rawal kept the team competitive in the raiding and defensive departments respectively.

Pardeep Narwal turned back the clock with a brilliant 'Dubki' that got Arkam Shaikh off the mat, as the crowd roared their support. 12 minutes into the game, Jai Bhagwan evaded a five-man defense and escaped a dash from Deepak on the right cover. However, after this small blip, the Patna Pirates turned up the heat in the final six minutes of the first half.

Jai Bhagwan and Lucky Kumar were caught by Devank as the Patna Pirates inflicted an All Out on the Bengaluru Bulls with six minutes remaining in the first half. Ayan completed a Super 10 with a Super Raid, and the score read 22-12 at the end of the first half.

Two minutes into the second half, a second All Out was inflicted on the Bengaluru Bulls after Jai Bhagwan was caught by Ankit Jaglan. Just when it looked like another big win for the Patna Pirates, the Bengaluru Bulls began working their way back. Lucky Kumar got Devank to earn a Super Tackle, and then Pardeep Narwal showed why he is the PKL's record-breaker with an excellent Super Raid that got Gurdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj and Ayan, reducing the Patna Pirates to three players on the mat.

Although it seemed like the Bengaluru Bulls would work their way back, the Patna Pirates held their cool. Devank Dalal slowly worked his way to another Super 10 this season, while Shubham Shinde won a Super Tackle against the mighty Pardeep Narwal. A third All Out in the final minute summed up the game for the Bengaluru Bulls as the three-time PKL winners, Patna Pirates, secured a massive 25-point victory, led by Devank's 17 points, Ayan's 13 points and Shubham Shinde's 7 points.