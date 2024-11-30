We Got The Ben Stokes We Know And This England Side Needs, Says Alastair Cook

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) In England's first innings total of 499, captain Ben Stokes came back to his run-scoring best by hitting a fine 80 - his best score in Test since 2023 home summer.

Former captain Alastair Cook said he liked the look of Stokes' knock at Christchurch, saying it was the version of him people know and the one England needed the most after a disappointing run in the series defeat to Pakistan.

"In Pakistan we didn't see the best of Ben Stokes. We found out the reason why, which must have been an absolute nightmare with the situation at home. But he captained very un-Stokes-like, very passive, set fields and didn't change it."

"Today we got the Ben Stokes we know and love and this England side need, certainly with the bat - he was very aggressive early on. The celebrations, the passion, he is the heartbeat of the side. We didn't see any of that in Pakistan but it's amazing as a captain. Whatever you do you're always focused on and England need him to be up there."

"Totally and utterly on it, and I don't think he was in Pakistan, so that's a massive plus, and of course his runs...It's nice to see him scoring runs because England need it. He's averaged 25 over the last 24 innings or so. We know what he can do. What do England need? We need Ben Stokes firing," said Cook on TNT Sports.

Similar views were expressed by former fast-bowler Steven Finn, who pointed out that Stokes was a charged up man in second innings. "He bowled well as well. He was a bit rusty in the first bit of the innings but in the second innings he charged in and hit a couple of batters on the shoulder, beating them for bounce."

"That, teamed with his batting and his captaincy, he is a talisman. He's amazingly empathetic as a leader, which is rare, and it's because he does both batting and bowling, and he's struggled away from cricket as well. Those experiences have created this leader who's empathetic and open.”

"Usually a captain would hide away after a series like Pakistan and not confront the things people viewed as observers of the game, but he got out there ahead of it and said 'these are the reasons why I was like that, I apologise to my team-mates, and you're going to see a better version of me in New Zealand'.”

"He is so important for England. I think it's great that he hasn't put his name into the IPL and has completely committed to Test cricket. Fit, firing and in-form Ben Stokes is going to be the person who leads England to an away Ashes win next year," he concluded.